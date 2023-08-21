Bridge Educational Society offering scholarships to Lumby's Okanagan Waldorf School

Photo: Bridge Educational Society

The Bridge Educational Society is seeking applicants for its New Student Scholarship to Okanagan Waldorf School, and the deadline for submissions is Aug. 21.

This scholarship is an opportunity for students to engage in the Waldorf curriculum offered by the school and for families to join the school community.

Designed to create a new channel for families in the North Okanagan to access Waldorf education, the New Student Scholarship is a competitive, merit-based initiative presented by the society's board of trustees.

For the upcoming academic year, the scholarship will extend to a maximum of five new students, each receiving $5,000 towards tuition at Okanagan Waldorf School.

"The Okanagan Waldorf School is dedicated to fostering an educational atmosphere that celebrates intellectual curiosity, artistic expression and community engagement," said Ashley Hockenhull, Bridge Educational Society trustee. "Through the introduction of the New Student Scholarship, we are hoping to reach families that may have not otherwise considered an independent school, or Waldorf education, for their child."

Prospective students and their families are encouraged to click here to learn more about Okanagan Waldorf School.

Those interested can email [email protected] get more information about the application process.

