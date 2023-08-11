Opposition to cemetery changes in Vernon not going away

Photo: Ingrid Baron

Opposition to changes at Vernon's cemetery isn't going away.

The city announced last year that changes were coming that would ban personal memorials and trinkets on grave sites and allow only fresh-cut flowers in the summer and potted plants and wreaths in winter.

Those changes came into effect in March after a grace period ended.

A petition opposing the changes was presented to council in June, and now a delegation will come before council on Monday, calling for the requirements to be revisited.

Vernon resident Wayne Gondor will make the appeal to council.

The petition opposing changes at Pleasant Valley Cemetery was launched in March and currently has 2,600 signatures.

No toys, photos, military insignia or trinkets are allowed on graves any time of year under the changes.

The city previously said it "understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process."

However, it said such restrictions are common in many communities.

Funeral flowers of any type are permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days afterwards.

It's expected council will refer the matter to administration for a report back in September.