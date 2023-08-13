Spray irrigation main has been leaking since May on Vernon Commonage

Photo: City of Vernon

Repairing a spray irrigation main leak on Commonage Road could cost the City of Vernon as much as $3 million.

The main has been leaking since May, and pump trucks have been keeping water from flowing into Commonage (Rose's) Pond.

The main feeds reclaimed water from the McKay Reservoir to the city's spray irrigation system.

The leak is located beside the Regional Compost Facility, across from the pond.

A report to city council advises continued collection of leaking water 24 hours a day until a repair plan can be chosen.

That alone will cost $200,000, but a solution to the problem will cost much more.

"A number of factors are complicating the repair to the mainline leak. Normally, a repair would be completed within 24-48 hours with minimal disruption to the service and its clients. However, a number of years ago the Ministry of Highways made improvements to Commonage Road and raised the section of road between Rose's pond and the compost facility to address flooding concerns. The city's two spray irrigation main lines (pressure intake and gravity feed) were not raised when the road profile was changed and are now estimated to be five metres below road grade," the report states.

The pond surface is currently one metre below the road surface, making open-cut excavation "extremely challenging."

The main supplies the city's major spray irrigation users, including: PRT Growing Services, the DND Fields, Vernon Seed Orchard, Kalamalka Research Station, Marshall Fields, the Regional Compost Facility, Vernon Golf and Country Club, Coldstream Ranch, and others.

Crews have been able to manage the leak and maintain service and the leak is stable; "however, this could change at any time."

An engineering report examined short and long-term solutions, including repairs ranging from $600,000 to $1.8 million.

"However, it does not address the underlying issue of having ageing, critical infrastructure at unmaintainable depths, adjacent to a pond," the report notes.

It would also require draining the pond approximately five metres to below the pipe level.

A long-term solution would entail replacing and raising the lines to a maintainable depth. Estimates range from $2 million to $3.6 million

The estimated cost to review the long-term options and provide detailed design is estimated at $100,000 and could be funded from the city's sewer reserve fund, which has a projected year-end balance of $4,143,244.

Further investigations are recommended to accurately determine more details about the location of the leak.

Ground-penetrating radar was unsuccessful in locating the twinned effluent lines.

"Given the depth and assumed location of the leak, the entire road width will likely be required to be excavated," the report adds.