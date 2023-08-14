Kin Racetrack Athletic Park update identifies shortage of parking

Photo: City of Vernon

Preliminary geotechnical work has been completed at the site of Vernon's future Kin Racetrack Athletic Park.

A report to city council notes the groundwater table is close to the surface, which may require importing fill.

"A more detailed investigation will be required as the plan and design are advanced," the report states.

An environmental assessment of the site is also complete.

An inventory of wetlands and native species on the site has been completed. The wetlands are protected under the Water Sustainability Act, and any modification will require senior government approval.

Habitat compensation will also likely be required for any changes to the wetlands.

An archaeological assessment identified two parts of the park site as potential archaeological sites. Test pits were conducted, however no artifacts were found.

"The potential for future finds remains, and should be considered in the development plans for the site," the report notes.

A traffic impact assessment for the athletic park and Active Living Centre identified a deficiency of 300 parking spaces, which would require approximately 7,000 square metres of space.

Transportation and parking requirements and location will be further refined as design work progresses.

Administration recommends the ALC project advance ahead of the park to allow greater flexibility during design, as well as use of the site for construction staging.

"Fitting the park to the ALC will allow more flexibility in planning the orientation and access and egress to the building and future park," the report states.

"As the ALC design progresses, administration recommends revisiting the plan for the park amenities. Now that a number of the site constraints are better understood, it is possible to optimize the plan."