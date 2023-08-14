Vernon council to consider next steps in long-running goose-control war

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon councillors will consider options for goose management following the abandonment of a kill-to-scare program earlier this year.

No contractors expressed interest in the program, which would have killed 'dominant' geese in flocks to scare the birds from parks and beaches.

Among the options brought back which council will discuss Monday are landscape design changes at Kin Beach and Paddlewheel Park to deter geese from congregating.

However, it's noted that any changes would likely cause the geese to simply move to other public areas.

Costs are "unknown and could be significant," a report to council states.

Enhanced spring and summer turf cleaning on weekends is also a possibility and would cost $30,000.

Temporary barriers, such as construction fencing, could also be installed during the geese moulting season – estimated cost: $20,000.

The city has fought with the goose problem for years, from ongoing yearly egg addling, to a proposed goose cull that failed to receive federal government approval in 2021.

That plan would have seen up to 150 birds killed.

The city then opted for the kill-to-scare program, but there were no takers. It was abandoned in June.

The city does hire a contractor to scare the geese with dogs for four hours every morning. The time is split between Kin Beach, Lakeshore Park, Paddlewheel Park and Marshall Fields.

Beaches are also mechanically raked each day during summer.

Administration is reviewing necessary bylaw changes to allow hunting of geese at McKay Reservoir.