Tory critic hears from Vernon and area service providers, says country is 'suffering'

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Simply put, "the system doesn't work."

That from Conservative critic Michelle Ferrier, shadow minister for families, children and social development.

Ferrier and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold met with local social service stakeholders Friday in Vernon.

"The undercurrent of what we see across the country is suffering," said Ferrier.

"Suffering the cost of living, people can't afford to live. Housing is a massive issue. We heard today from a lot of these people (that) the face of homelessness is one of the the biggest changes they have seen."

Ferrier said she has heard similar concerns from one end if the country to the other.

Young people and families are finding themselves without a secure place to live, she said.

Arnold said the meeting was to “discuss what's working, what's not working, what can we do better.”

Addiction is another common theme.

"I'll be blunt: what we have right now is not working," Ferrier said following the closed meeting. "We do not have a solution for housing, we have a mental-health crisis with our children and their parents.

"What we are doing is not working. We need more houses built, we need more accountability, we need more service standards, we need so much more in place, and we don't have that right now."

The root of many housing and mental health issues is the rising cost of living, she said.

"I can't stress the undercurrent of all of this being connected to the cost of living. When you can't afford to feed your family ... that is ultimately impacting your ability to be a parent and all of these things are being downloaded to our children."

Arnold said they also heard from local groups that there needs to be more people trained to provide the needed services.

"We are seeing an increase in needs and demand ... there may not be enough training spaces to provide the human resources that these agencies need to provide the services," Arnold said.

A national credentials recognition program would allow for inter-provincial movement of trained personnel, he added.

The housing problem requires a united approach with better communication and co-operation between all levels of government and there also needs to be incentive to build more housing, said Arnold.

He's heard from landlords who are getting out of the rental business because of problems with tenants.

"That is not good news for people who need a home," he said, adding government needs to figure out how it can make it feasible for builders to build low-income housing.

The problem boils down to basic math, said Ferrier.

“If you have more people coming into the country, but less houses are being built, which now is happening, you are going to get a massive backlog," she said.