Vernon RCMP warn of fake Telus phishing scam making the rounds

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP are warning of a phone "phishing" scam circulating in the area.

A phishing scam is a tactic that scammers use to try to trick you into giving sensitive personal or financial information. Typically, unsuspecting victims are lured with an offer of money, a refund, or prize through a phone call, email, or text message.

Recent calls have been reported from scammers claiming to be from Telus, offering a deal on phone, internet, and TV services.

The catch comes when the victim is asked to provide their social insurance number, driver's licence number, and date of birth.

"Phishing scams like this are unfortunately quite common," says Const. Chris Terleski.

"It should be a huge red flag anytime you receive a cold call, or an unsolicited email or text offering you money or asking for personal or financial information. Legitimate organizations will never ask for bank account numbers, driver's licence numbers, or SIN numbers over the phone.

"Be very careful with any callback numbers the person gives you; they're probably fake. If you suspect the person you are speaking to is not legitimate, hang up and call back using publicly accessible numbers. Scammers aren't going away, but there are things you can do to stay head of them and keep from becoming a victim."

The RCMP offer the following tips to avoid fraud:

Be wary of anyone offering money, prizes, or deals through unsolicited phone calls, emails, or text messages

Never assume the caller is who they say they are simply because they have some basic info such as your address or your birthdate

If you didn’t initiate the call, you don't know who you are talking to

Never give out any personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers

If you have been the victim of a scam and have either lost money or provided personal or financial information, report it to police. If you haven't lost money or provided any information, you can report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 888-495-8501.