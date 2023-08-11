Park here: mats rolled out in response to e-scooter parking complaints

Photo: Darren Handschuh

E-scooters have become a popular way to get around Vernon – but how riders leave them has become a problem.

The City of Vernon says residents have voiced concerns with how the rental scooters are parked, often left lying across sidewalks, on the side of roads, in front of driveways, or in other inconvenient locations.

That was identified as a common theme in a city survey on the scooters.

In response, the city says it has worked with Neuron Mobility to implement defined e-scooter parking areas where there is a higher congestion of the micro-mobility devices.

Starting today, a dozen black mats with scooter icons are being rolled out in key locations throughout Vernon to show preferred parking spots.

The goal is for Neuron users to park on the mats to reduce the pedestrian obstructions.

According to the city, the parking strategy has been implemented in other Canadian cities with positive results.

To help with improving scooter parking, Neuron users are reminded to park them responsibly and to keep sidewalks, pathways and bike routes clear.

Meanwhile, the city continues to analyze the e-scooter survey data and will report back to council with results in the fall.

A report will then be forwarded to the province for review.

Vernon has been participating in the electric kick scooter pilot program for the last three summer seasons.