Galbraith Family Foundation to match Vernon Ride Don't Hide donations

Photo: CMHA Vernon

The Galbraith Family Foundation is helping those dealing with mental health issues through Ride Don't Hide.

The Canadian Mental Health Association fundraiser happens Sept. 16 at Polson Park.

Ride Don’t Hide is a community bike ride for all ages and abilities, featuring multiple routes from 1.2 to 50 km, with options to walk or ride as an individual or team.

Funds raised from this year’s event will allow CMHA Vernon to get one step closer to opening doors at the recently announced Foundry Vernon.

CMHA Vernon executive director Julia Payson says the Foundry will help youths dealing with mental-health challenges.

“Young people in this community deserve integrated services that meet them where they are,” says Payson. “Building and opening Foundry Vernon will allow amazing local service providers the ability to co-ordinate and support youth in a holistic way. We are so excited to see the community support for this project.”

This year, the Galbraith Family Foundation will match all donations to Ride Don’t Hide.

“Raising awareness and advocacy for mental health is a cause that is close to our hearts. It’s also essential for building strong communities,” Kyle Galbraith said in a press release.

By joining in, “you'll be raising funds for the future of youth mental health in your community,” Payson says. “You are helping us raise essential funds for core services and critical programs that work to keep young people out of crisis and support them with the mental health help they need, when they need it.”

For more information and to register as a participant or a volunteer, click here.