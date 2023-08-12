Knapweed root weevils call Okanagan home, feast on invasive weed

Photo: Jacqueline McDonald

Today's Bug of the Week is a European import.

Jacqueline McDonald snapped a pic of an odd-looking critter near her Okanagan home.

The bug in question measured about two-centimetres long, so not a huge insect, but it is unique-looking insect.

What McDonald came across was a knapweed root weevil.

According to Wikipedia, the weevils were introduced to North America as an agent of biological pest control against noxious knapweed.

Cyphocleonus achates is native to Southern Europe and the Mediterranean and was brought into the United States in the 1980s in an effort to control the noxious weed, another introduced species.

Knapweed was accidentally brought to North America in the 1800s and has since spread across the continent.

Nature Conservancy Canada says spotted knapweed, a member of the sunflower family, is an aggressive invader that is especially problematic in native grasslands in Western Canada and has recently spread to Manitoba.

Adults weevils feed on the leaves of the knapweed, but it is the larva that does the most damage to the plant. Small plants can be killed by the larva's destruction of the root tissue.

There are reports of the a decline of knapweed in some areas which could be attributed to the tiny insect, but recent droughts are also thought to have an impact on the aggressive plant.

Adult weevils have a lifespan of about 10 weeks, but can produce numerous eggs in that time.

