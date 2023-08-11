Okanagan Indian Band posted warning about algae bloom in North Okanagan waterway

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Okanagan Indian Band is warning of an algae bloom in Deep Creek.

A post on the OKIB website contains a message from the First Nations Health Authority about the blue-green algae cyanobacterial bloom that can produce toxins which are harmful to humans, pets and livestock.

The warning was issued Aug. 4 for the North Okanagan waterway and the FNHA is advising people to minimize their exposure to the toxic mess.

Algal blooms sometimes make the water look like thick pea soup or paint with floating clumps or scum and may have a strong, foul odour.

People are advised to avoid direct contact with the bloom, do not consume the water and keep pets and livestock away from the water source.

Anyone who has come in contact with the algae should wash immediately and watch for symptoms of illness that include nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, joint pain and diarrhea.

