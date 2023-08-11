What's happening with the new Vernon cultural centre?

Photo: RDNO

If anything is happening with Vernon's planned new cultural centre, nobody is talking about it.

In February, a "project vision" was presented to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, and there has been no word since from anyone involved.

Revery Architecture of Vancouver was selected as the project's design partner in December of last year, and at that time work was "scheduled to begin immediately" on a revised cost estimate, with a schematic design scheduled to be complete by early summer.

The project was scaled back to an anticipated $28 million last year, even though it will cost local taxpayers more. That was after the project passed an alternate approval process in the spring of 2022.

Initially, a referendum in 2018 approved borrowing of $25 million and a total project budget of $40 million, contingent on senior government grants.

Those grants did not come through, however, and the $28 million figure was brought back for voter approval via the AAP.

Both those estimates are far from current and most likely no longer realistic.

A date has not yet been given for the start of construction, and there has been no word on Revery's revised cost estimate.

The cultural centre is planned for the downtown Vernon parking lot on 31st Avenue, beside the Elks Hall. It will house both the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Vernon Museum.

Requests for an update from the Regional District of North Okanagan, City of Vernon, gallery and museum over the last several months have resulted in no new information.

In a one-sentence response in June, the RDNO said only: "We are still working through the design process."

In May, the City of Vernon said "parking considerations are being reviewed" when asked what measures are in place for downtown parking once construction begins.

Neither the gallery nor museum said they could comment on the cultural centre.

"Currently, the MAV is working with the RDNO on the design process for the centre. We cannot speak further about it at this time," museum head of archives Gwyneth Evans said.

The art gallery is currently located on the ground floor of the downtown Vernon parkade. Originally, that was to be a temporary site for five years, but that was more than 20 years ago.

The project vision released in February set an ambitious target of 60,000 visitors a year once the centre opens its doors.

The cultural centre is projected to bring an estimated $500,000 in direct economic benefit.

"It will energize our downtown with live performances, public gatherings, and will attract world-class exhibitions. The many people and activities that animate the cultural centre will flow between indoors and out, animating the site and building through all four seasons," the vision report stated.

A public capital campaign is anticipated to raise money for the project.