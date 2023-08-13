Vernon's North Okanagan Valley Gleaners processing 40,000 pounds of donated onions

Photo: NOVG

Tears were flowing at the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners processing plant this week.

And it was for a good reason.

Located in Lavington, the volunteers at the plant process thousands of pounds of donated vegetables into a dehydrated soup mix that is shipped to some of the poorest, and war-torn, regions of the world.

This week, volunteers are processing 40,000 pounds of onions that were recently donated.

“Come and join the production crew. Mixing with red peppers and potatoes for the dryers,” said a post on the Gleaners Facebook page.

The group is always looking for more volunteers to help with the processing, 8 a.m. until noon Monday to Friday.

The plant also dehydrates fruit which are shipped around the world.

Helping out this week was Denis and Eileen Nogue, founding members of the Gleaners plant.

The Nogues currently serve in Guatemala among mountain villages, receiving and distributing dried food and medical supplies donated by the Gleaners.

Late last month, the Gleaners also sent two seacan containers full of medical equipment and supplies to Eswatini and Zambia with Hope & Healing International.

The Gleaners also operate a used furniture store in Vernon with funds raised going towards the group's programs.

For more information about the Gleaners, visit their website.