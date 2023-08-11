Vernon Winter Carnival hosting 19+ fun night Aug. 24

Photo: Jon Manchester

It may be the middle of summer, but that doesn't mean the fun has to end for Vernon Winter Carnival.

At the halfway point to February's next carnival, the organization is holding its first ever 19+ Games Night for Grownups.

The fun night out is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Kalamalka Campus of Okanagan College, from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

It will feature a barbecue, yard games, axe throwing, ladder ball, an outdoor movie featuring the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmour, and other activities.

It's recommended people bring a blanket and lawn chairs for the movie, which starts at dusk.

“We are so excited to host an evening out for grownups. It’s the perfect date night or get out with friends event,” says carnival society board chair Laurell Cornell.

“The view is beautiful, overlooking the lake. We do recommend that you wear running shoes and bring a hefty blanket as the hillside is a bit dry this time of year and the grass is a bit tough on the feet.”

An on site concession will feature popcorn, snacks and more. Adult recreational beverages will also be for sale.

All proceeds from the event will go towards winter carnival.

For more information and tickets click here.