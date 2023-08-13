People will be clowning around at Vernon's Halina Centre for milestone event

Photo: Halina Centre

Vernon's Halina Activity Centre is celebrating a milestone.

The centre will celebrate its 50th birthday Sept. 17.

The theme will be A Three-Ring Circus and will feature jugglers, clowns and more, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event that will also feature free popcorn, cake and a range of activities.

“To help advertise we will form a 'clown' band which will go through the Kal Tire Farmers Market, Polson Park Farmers Market and a Pub Crawl through downtown prior to our festivities,” said a statement from Halina Centre officials.

The Halina Centre is located in the Vernon Recreation Complex.