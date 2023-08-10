Gas prices rise and fall quickly across BC's Southern Interior

Photo: Jon Manchester

Whatever pricing drama was playing out at gas pumps this morning appears to have mostly worn out its welcome in Vernon.

As of Thursday morning, several service stations were posting regular fuel for 184.9 cents a litre, including Chevron, Canco, Petro-Can and Super Save.

But, by early afternoon, a quick survey of half a dozen stations and check of gasbuddy.com revealed only Shell at 184.9

All other Vernon stations appear to be at 176.9, where they have been for the last few days since creeping up from 174.9 cents a litre.

Across the region, Kelowna gas prices range from 168.9 to 176.9 cents, with Costco being the cheapest.

In Kamloops, they range from 169.9 to 173.9.

Penticton stations, meanwhile, appear evenly split between 174.9 and 175.9 cents a litre.

Salmon Arm stations are mostly pumping regular gas for 172.9 cents a litre.

The cheapest fuel in B.C. is currently in Prince George, where regular gas is going for 164.9 cents.

Enderby is often the price leader in B.C., but is currently at 174.9.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says: "Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week" across North America.

"However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days."

He notes the price of diesel, however, continues to rise "at a fairly strong pace."

Oil prices remain under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its one million barrel per day production cut into September.

The price of crude oil has rallied for six straight weeks, trading at $83 per barrel Thursday.