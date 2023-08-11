Less than three weeks to annual Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong

Photo: IPE

It's almost time to 'Giddy Up 'n Go' to the Armstrong Fair.

The 2023 Interior Provincial Exhibition and Rodeo returns Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at the Armstrong fairgrounds.

The IPE began 122 years ago. It missed two years because of pandemic restrictions and returned in 2022.

Fair president Heather King says the fall fair will be bigger and better this year.

The number of vendors was down slightly last year from pre-COVID levels, but King says those numbers are bouncing back and there are some new vendors this year.

“We have more agricultural-based exhibits, which is great because we are an agricultural fair,” King said.

For those wanting to enter a community exhibit item such as a photo, crafts, baking, etc., time is running out.

King said Friday is the last day to enter an exhibit.

There are 19 different divisions with more than 1,200 classes to choose from.

There is still time to get in on the parade, which takes place Sept. 2.

“Last year, we had about 94 entries,” King says. “We are always looking for floats, and with this year's theme of Giddy Up 'n Go, I am excited to see what some people have.”

For more information on how to enter an exhibit or the parade, along with a full list of events, visit the IPE website.

The rodeo, which requires a separate ticket and runs every day during the IPE, will feature some of the best cowboys in the land.

“Tickets are selling really well. Wednesday is a great opportunity to come out, tickets are only $15,” King notes.

Tickets are $20 Thursday, and $25 Friday and Saturday.

“Saturday night is the finals,” King adds.

Tickets for Sunday's Professional Bull Riding event are $40.

Mini chuckwagon races are back this year, and the barns will once again be full of farm animals of all descriptions.

There will be live entertainment on the main stage at the food court, which King says will feature some new delicacies this year.

“The food court is sold out. There is actually a waiting list,” said King.

And, of course, the midway is back with rides and games for all ages.