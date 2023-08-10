Falkland biker rally gives back to volunteer firefighters

Photo: Dennwood Bike Repair and Fabrication

The sound of thunder is usually ominous for firefighters.

But thunder of the motorized kind is providing a boost for the Falkland Volunteer Fire Department.

Dennwood Bike Repair and Fabrication has donated $2,000 to the department from the raffle of a 2007 Jesse James West Coast Chopper.

The chopper was raffled off during the recent Thunder Rally hosted by the shop in Falkland, say organizers Clint Ellis and James Dennison.

Dennwood is in its second year in the North Okanagan community.

"We try and support our local businesses as much as possible. We also donated all our empties from the rally to the local youth centre," says Dennison.

"Keeping it in the community is what it's all about."

The biker rally was held July 14-16, and the chopper raffle was won by Tim Miller.

Organizers are hoping for an even bigger and better event next year.