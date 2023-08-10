A few minor tweaks, but overall, downtown Vernon plaza sees smooth sailing

Photo: Jon Manchester

Downtown Vernon's 2900 Plaza is making a few tweaks at the midway point of the summer.

Downtown Vernon Association executive director Keelan Murtagh says based on feedback, noon entertainment has been moved to 6 p.m. through the week, and the Saturday plaza market has been pushed later in the day to avoid the heat.

Market hours have moved from noon to 4 p.m., to 4 to 8 p.m.

Overall, Murtagh says things are going "pretty well."

"We had a small hiccup last week with the smoke. We had to cancel one day and shorten another."

The DVA is in the midst of surveying businesses for their thoughts on the plaza's third summer.

In the meantime, Murtagh says he's receiving anecdotal reports that more evening performances are generating larger crowds and "people are hanging out downtown longer."

A large event is being planned on the final day of the plaza, on Aug. 31.

Thursday, Vernon's own Young'uns will perform for the Downtown Sounds concert.

Artist-painted Adirondack chairs displayed on the plaza are going up for auction.

Proceeds from each chair go directly to the artist, and winning bidders will receive the chairs after the plaza wraps up in September.

Watch the DVA's Facebook page for details.