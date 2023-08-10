Vernon Museum reopening delayed until September after mould found in building

Photo: Jon Manchester

A temporary closure at the Vernon Museum & Archives is going to be longer than anticipated.

The museum was to be closed June 16 to Aug. 8 while improvements were made to public areas, washrooms, and curatorial spaces.

However, during construction, crews came across “mould from an old leak,” says Gwyneth Even, the museum’s head of archives.

The “unfortunate discovery” has pushed the museum’s reopening date to Sept. 23.

The added cost of mould remediation is not known at this time, and it is unclear if grant money received for the project will be enough to cover increased costs.

Pipe replacements and workspace improvements are expected to allow the museum to continue providing services to the public until it moves into the forthcoming Greater Vernon Cultural Centre when it’s built.

The new building will go up on the downtown Vernon parking lot beside the Elks Hall.

The current museum was constructed to coincide with Canada’s centennial and was opened in 1967.

During the museum closure, the archives will also remain closed.

People requiring remote reference services can contact Evans at [email protected] or 250-550-3140.