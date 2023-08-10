48-Hour Film Project making its debut in the Okanagan

Photo: Unsplash/Kal Visuals

The 48-Hour Film Project is making its debut in the Okanagan.

Filmmakers are sought to complete a film within 48 hours as part of the international competition making its debut in Vernon this fall.

Professional, amateur and enthusiast B.C. filmmakers can enter – but entries must be written, directed, shot and edited in just 48 hours.

The global event takes place in more than 100 cities around the world. From Sept. 15 to 17, it will make its Okanagan debut with headquarters based in Vernon marking the first time the 48 Hour Film Project has been hosted in Western Canada.

The project is being co-produced locally by Harrison Coe and Heath Fletcher.

It begins with a Friday night kickoff Sept. 15 at the Towne Theatre.

Registered teams will draw a film genre out of a hat as well as the elements required for their respective films. Teams then have to write, shoot, direct and edit their short films throughout the weekend.

"Teams can come from anywhere in B.C., but the stipulation is that someone needs to be in attendance at our kickoff event in Vernon, as that's where they will pick out the genre for their film. Each film must also have a prop, character and line of script that is also provided at the kickoff event. Then they go make their film over the 48-hour period and upload and submit it on the Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.," says Fletcher.

A panel of industry professionals and experts will review the films for their artistic and technical merit and adherence to the assignment.

All films will be shown publicly at the Towne during the Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture and BC Culture Days, Oct. 10-11, followed by an awards night Oct. 14.

Awards will include best acting, best directing, best use of prop, audience favourite, and best film.

The top film will move on to Filmapalooza, the 48-Hour Film Project's international film festival, in Lisbon, Portugal. A grand champion will be selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival short film corner.

"Someone could red carpet their way from the Okanagan to Lisbon to Cannes," says Coe.

The Film Factory in Kelowna has offered equipment rental discounts to all registered competitors.

Meet and greets are planned Aug. 17 in Kelowna, at Rustic Reel Brewing, 5-7 p.m., Aug. 19 in Vernon at Marten Brewing, 5-7 p.m., and Aug. 20 in Penticton at Tempest Theatre & Film Society, 3-5 p.m.

Register for the 48-Hour Film Project at https://www.48hourfilm.com/okanagan.