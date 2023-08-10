Families of missing men overcome stalls in Okanagan and Kal Lake search efforts

Photo: Van Hill and Buruca families

Two families are patiently waiting for news on their loved ones.

Both the Buruca and Van Hill families are hoping search efforts will soon recover the bodies of Eli Buruca and Travis Van Hill.

The two men lost their lives on the water when a vicious storm swept the Okanagan the night of July 24.

Wind speeds were recorded at over 80 km/h and waves were more than 10 feet high.

Buruca was kayaking on Kalamalka Lake with friends, Van Hill was working as a shrimp boat captain for Piscine Energetics, on Okanagan Lake.

The previously capsized boat where Van Hill was last seen alive now sits drydocked in the parking lot of Paddlewheel Park.

His wife, Kim Van Hill, passes the weathered blue and white 'Western Slope' every day.

“It was just the long weekend, and there were so many tourists and boats at Paddlewheel,” she says. “The boat is still sitting there – it’s like a public display of my husband’s tomb.”

WorkSafe BC confirms its investigation is ongoing and the Western Slope is still surrounded with yellow tape.

The boat is owned by Piscine Energetics, but it is unclear if the vessel has been cleared to be removed. The company has yet to issue any public statement and has not replied to media inquiries.

Vernon Search and Rescue is continuing with searches on both lakes.

VSAR’s Coralie Nairn says crews are not out every day, but periodic searches are still taking place.

“We will continue with searching on both lakes for the foreseeable future,” Nairn said Wednesday.

VSAR’s most recent searches were conducted on Kalamalka Lake, assisting a U.S. recovery team. Gene and Sandy Ralston of Idaho began their search efforts with specialized sonar Sunday and have agreed to help in the Van Hill search of Okanagan when they’ve exhausted efforts on Kal Lake.

Their search efforts have been stalled several times, with the theft of their generator Monday night and electrical interference with the sonar from its replacement.

Van HIll feels overwhelmed by the delay in finding her husband.

“First, there was the WorkSafe BC investigation, then the burned wine boat, the Ralston’s stolen generator … it’s been 18 days and we still don’t have him.”

While the Ralstons don't charge for their search efforts, they do ask that their travel expenses be covered.

Friends of both the Buruca and Van Hill families have set up fundraising pages to help cover the unexpected costs of the tragedies.