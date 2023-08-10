Vernon RCMP nab wanted man hours after public appeal

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE: Thursday 9:30 a.m.

RCMP say wanted man Shaun Rielly Thomas was arrested by police in Vernon Wednesday.

Police had issued a public appeal yesterday to locate Thomas, who was wanted for assault and breaching a release order.

Thomas was arrested later the same day and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday 2 p.m.

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a wanted man.

Shaun Rielly Thomas, 39, is wanted for assault and four counts of breaching a release order.

Thomas is described as: five feet 11 inches tall, 181 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or leave information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.