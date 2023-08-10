New skills training grants available via Vernon's WorkBC office

Photo: Google Street View

Vernon's WorkBC office can help connect job seekers and those changing careers with new skills training grants.

WorkBC Employment Services encourages clients to access the new StrongerBC Future Skills Grant, which covers up to $3,500 in training.

Short-term courses range from microbrewing to medical office assistant.

Any B.C. resident 19 or older can qualify for the grant, which will be especially beneficial for those receiving Employment Insurance or income supports.

"These dollars will go such a long way for those who have had an interest in exploring a new career or advancing their skills to help get back in the job market," says employment services manager Kim Lauritsen.

"This is a practical way for many in our community to move into higher paying jobs that fit their future."

A growing list of more than 400 training programs at post-secondary institutions are eligible for funding, including nearly 30 programs offered through Okanagan College.

WorkBC staff can help clients decide which skills and career paths to pursue, offer guidance through the process and, if they are receiving EI, BC employment and assistance, or income support, help make sure they don't lose any benefits.

They can also help eligible clients in applying for additional financial supports, such as daycare or living supports to make it possible to attend training.

"We're here to help make it possible for North Okanagan residents to follow their passion, access this short-term skills training grant and get into the next stage of their career," says Lauritsen.

WorkBC Centres has centres in Vernon and Enderby, plus outreach offices in Armstrong and Lumby. The Vernon office is located in the Community Futures building, 3105 33rd St.