Vernon marketing campaign rolls out welcome mat for investors, workers

Make your move – to Vernon, that is.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the welcome mat in a new marketing campaign aimed at workers and investors.

"The message is clear that Greater Vernon is the place to pursue a career, invest and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind lifestyle," the chamber says.

"The number one concern that we hear from our members, and across all sectors, is attracting and retaining employees. As a result, the labour crunch is having a significant impact on the local economy and community," says chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

"Our goal with Work & Invest Vernon is to attract new talent and investment to our region, and to speak directly to individuals and families in large metropolitan centres about the career and lifestyle opportunities attainable here."

The campaign builds on the Work and Invest Vernon online portal, which was created in 2022 to provide data and information for entrepreneurs and job seekers exploring the area for business and employment opportunities.

The portal includes information on: population and household demographics, career postings, businesses, commercial property listings, the rental market, business resources, lifestyle, health care, education and culture.

The new Work & Invest Vernon video is a partnership between the chamber and sponsors Tolko, Kal Tire, Restoration Lands, KingFisher Boats and the City of Vernon.

It will be rolled out through various platforms in a targeted marketing campaign.

"We are encouraging individuals and families in the Lower Mainland and Calgary, as well as from across Canada, to learn more about this incredible place that we call home. We want them to make their move and embrace the Vernon vibe," says Proulx.

"In order to fill gaps in the local labour market, we will have to attract talent from abroad. Amazing opportunities exist here, and the lifestyle is unmatched."

Local employers are also encouraged to utilize the video to attract talent to the community.