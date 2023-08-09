Social issues top of mind as shadow minister set to meet with stakeholders in Vernon

Photo: Upper Room Mission

Social services providers and community support groups will meet in Vernon with North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Conservative shadow minister Michelle Ferreri this week.

The closed stakeholder meeting will take place Friday at the Schubert Centre.

Groups from the social service sector have been invited to share their concerns as inflation, the housing crisis, drug crisis and more put an ever-increasing burden on support agencies.

Ferreri is the Conservative shadow minister for families, children and social development. She is MP for Peterborough-Kawartha in Ontario.

Ferreri also sits as a member of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women, and the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills, and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

The roundtable meeting is scheduled to take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Arnold and Ferreri are expected to speak to the media after the event.