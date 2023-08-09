Water quality advisory issued for residents of Killiney Beach

Photo: Unsplash/engin akyurt

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents of Killiney Beach.



The advisory affects 295 properties connected to the community water system on the Westside of Okanagan Lake.

It comes as the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.



As a precaution, it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.



The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.