Vernon's Unity MMA team do well at meets in Kelowna, Kamloops

Photo: Unity MMA

Fighters from Vernon's Unity MMA and kickboxing continue to dominate in the ring.

At the recent King of the Mats tournament in Kelowna, the team returned with eight gold medals, seven silver, and three bronze.

"We had brought a team of 18 competitors and did very well," says head coach Raj Kler.

"I was happy to see our team show our grit and strong wrestling. We had tough matches, but managed to pull ahead."

Kler gave special mention to Ethan Northcutt "for his crazy back and forth gold-medal-winning match" and Dominic Perry "for having the most stacked division and winning it."

Kler himself competed in the black belt no-gi division and also won gold.

Last weekend, Unity had two fighters at the Mamba Fight League in Kamloops.

Cole Smith won in the second round with a rear naked choke against fellow Vernon competitor Wes Liefke of Pacific Top Team Vernon.

Smith improved his record to 1-1 in the 165-pound category.

Connor Manahan lost a five-round decision to Aso Palani in the featherweight title match.

Kler says he was impressed with Smith's energy and even though Manahan "didn't get the win, he showed his heart and was starting to figure out the puzzle by the end, he just ran out of time.

"But it was a great fight, (and) the crowd cheered them on."