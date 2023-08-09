Semi tips on Bench Row Road while making a delivery

Photo: Contributed

A semi tipped on its side Monday night on Vernon's Bench Row Road.

Residents wondered what a big transport truck was doing on the quiet rural road late at night, but police say the driver was making a delivery and misjudged a turn.

RCMP were notified of the single-vehicle incident about 10:15 p.m. on the 7600 block of Bench Row, near the PRT seedling nursery.

"A frontline officer attended the scene and spoke to the driver of the semi, who had turned off onto a side road to make a delivery but misjudged the turn and slid into the ditch, causing the semi to turn onto its side," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

No injuries were reported.

Residents say the road is posted "no large trucks and trailers" and called for more policing of the stretch.