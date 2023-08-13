Lumby farm and pet retailer moves after almost 2 decades

Photo: Stuart Anderson

Owners of the Rusty Spur in Lumby are excited to share their new address and expansion plans.

After 19 years of renting space with the iconic horse outside, Stuart Anderson and his wife Andrea Mann are happy to announce they’ve bought the building for their new store which is on 1863 Shuswap Ave.

“It’s going to make such a difference to the way we can expand the breadth and variety of our stock and serve our customers on a daily basis,” says Stuart Anderson who boasts their farm feed and pet store now has 6500 square feet of shopping space with lots of parking.

“For us, it’s our dedication to the communities of Lumby and surrounding areas to be investing in a permanent spot that allows us to expand how we help customers meet the health, safety and nutritional needs of their farm animals and pets,” says Anderson.

The Rusty Spur sells an extensive line of feed and supplements for all farm animals and pets as well as farm and veterinary supplies, and equine products in both Lumby and Enderby.

“We’re fortunate to support an amazing community of farmers, hobby farmers and pet owners—a group that is growing,” says Anderson.

The Rusty Spur’s online business has also seen sales span across the country from as far away as Prince Edward Island and Nunuvet.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting are planned for Sep 16, 2023 and Anderson says, This will be chance for the Rusty Spur to thank all the organizations that brought this goal for the past two and a half years to realty.”