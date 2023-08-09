City of Vernon encourages use of Alertable app for emergency notifications

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon’s emergency program is teaming with Alertable to offer direct notifications to anyone who subscribes.

"To help residents feel more prepared, the City of Vernon is offering a reminder that you can receive fast, reliable, and accurate emergency information from the city, directly to your preferred electronic device, with Alertable," the city says.

The Alertable app is free and allows the city's emergency program to send direct notifications to subscribers through the app, by phone call, or text message.

The city plans to use the system to share information and directions related to large-scale emergencies such as wildfires, floods, or other hazards.

“During emergency situations, every second can count,” says emergency program co-ordinator Sue Saunders. “Getting timely and accurate information can make all the difference in how quickly we can respond to an emergency. We strongly encourage every resident, business and visitor to sign up for Alertable.”

In order to receive notifications, people must first subscribe to Alertable and choose their preferred method(s) of communication.

The system is used by many jurisdictions throughout the Interior, as well as DriveBC and Environment Canada.

“Alertable is one more tool for the city to use in communicating vital emergency information and complements our existing methods for notifying the public of emergencies, which include updates to our website, social media pages, and local news media,” says Saunders.

For more information on how to subscribe or to download the free Alertable app, click here.