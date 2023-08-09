217120
217065
Vernon  

17 personnel responding to wildfire near northern tip of Mabel Lake

New fire near Mabel Lake

- | Story: 440797

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says it has 17 personnel responding to a new fire near the northern end of Mabel Lake.

Air support will be available as needed.

The fire remains classified as out of control at 1.5 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

A new fire burning near the northern tip of Mabel Lake, northeast of Enderby has burned an estimated 1.5 hectares.

The Kidney Lake fire was discovered Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 4 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service map lists the fire as out of control.

Its cause is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available from the wildfire service.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

218702