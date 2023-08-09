17 personnel responding to wildfire near northern tip of Mabel Lake

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says it has 17 personnel responding to a new fire near the northern end of Mabel Lake.

Air support will be available as needed.

The fire remains classified as out of control at 1.5 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

A new fire burning near the northern tip of Mabel Lake, northeast of Enderby has burned an estimated 1.5 hectares.

The Kidney Lake fire was discovered Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 4 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service map lists the fire as out of control.

Its cause is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available from the wildfire service.