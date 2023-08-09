Cadaver dog 'Rogue' helping in recovery of missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake

Tracey Prediger

A cadaver dog named Rogue has joined the recovery mission to locate the body of missing kayaker Eli Buruca.

Buruca went missing during a July 24 storm on Kalamalka Lake.

Monique Worth is the dog’s owner and trainer.

When she first heard of the tragic disappearance, she tried bringing Rogue out on her kayak.

That was a quick trip that had Worth learn her kayak was too slow to keep up with Rogue's abilities and far too tippy for the two of them.

Tuesday, they joined the search again. This time, with a much bigger boat with a platform across the bow to give Rogue the space she needs to pick up a scent and react.

“We just want to come out and do what we can to help the family,” Worth says. “And we’re here to help Gene and Sandy (Ralston). They do amazing work, and we’re just trying to help out any way we can.”

The Ralstons are a retired couple from Idaho whose success with underwater search and recovery of drowning victims has helped bring more than 60 families closure over the years.

Worth knows Rogue can also be an asset to the search.

Rogue is the offspring of a Vancouver Police Service dog and is certified in both wilderness and shoreline cadaver searches.

“I knew she was going to be a superstar, all I have to do is keep up,” Worth says.

Rogue has already experienced success on land. She was able to help a Vernon family find their missing son last summer. But Rogue is still learning when it comes to finding cadavers in water.

“She does have a final response on land; when she gets close she will lie down and bark. On the boat, it’s a bit different. It’s a lot more subtle because the scent is a lot more subtle ... it’s just gasses coming up from the bottom of the lake.”

Even though whitecaps and waves made search conditions on Kal Lake less than ideal Tuesday, Rogue did signal to her owner.

Once water conditions improve, the Ralstons and their side-scanning sonar will conduct a more thorough scan of the area.