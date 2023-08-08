Downtown Vernon roundabout closed by creek work

Photo: Jon Manchester

A major downtown Vernon thoroughfare is blocked as work is done to stabilize a culvert on BX Creek.

The roundabout at 30th Avenue and 35th Street closed to traffic over the weekend.

Work is being done to rehabilitate the creek crossing, which has been the scene of a repeated marmot problem.

A City of Vernon request for proposals issued earlier this year states the project is to include rehabilitating the corrugated steel culvert and a portion of the concrete arch beneath 30th Avenue by lining it with a geopolymer mortar, "providing support to the structure and sealing any openings created by culvert deterioration."

Crews at the site say the work is expected to take about two weeks.

It's unclear if marmots have undermined the structure, but they have been enough of a problem to warrant a city reminder this past spring to not feed them.

Marmots and ducks can often been seen hanging out at the wooded heritage post office site in between the Schubert Centre and FreshCo.

"Administration has met with our wildlife specialist and have confirmed that this area has been a problem for marmots in the past. The major issue is people within the area feeding the wildlife," a city report stated in April.

The creekside has also become a problem area for the homeless and street entrenched.

The site was the scene of a suspicious fire in early June behind the cabin that once served as Vernon's first post office.