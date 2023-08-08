Two women struck in late-night hit & run in downtown Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP are seeking witnesses after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon early Sunday.

An officer was patrolling in downtown Vernon about 2:45 a.m., when they came across a group of people standing in the middle of the intersection of 29th Avenue and 30th Street.

As the officer approached, he could see two women on the ground with injuries being treated by bystanders.

Investigators say the two women were in the intersection when they were struck by a lifted, black, Dodge 1500 pickup.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound on 30th Street.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

"We'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has information about this hit and run," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"We're also asking businesses in the area to review their video surveillance and contact police if they have any footage from the time of the incident that may assist the investigation."

Information can also be provided anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.