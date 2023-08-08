Pride flag raised at Vernon City Hall; progress made but more needed

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Pride flag was the first to be raised on Vernon's new community flag pole outside City Hall.

A crowd gathered to witness the event, Tuesday, celebrating Vernon's second-ever Pride Week.

Prior to the event, a City of Vernon banner temporarily flew on the pole until the first community flag-raising could take place.

Vernon Pride organizer Abbie Wilson said it "feels amazing" to see the progress made in acceptance of the LGBT2QI+ community.

She described the meanings of the various colours on the rainbow flag and said with the rise of attacks on trans individuals south of the border, "many don't feel safe to let their true spirit shine."

Regardless, she said: "We've always been here, and we will always be here."

Wilson said the political climate in the United States is a concern, but that it's "encouraging to see so many turn out for Pride events...

"I don't think we'll let that happen here," Wilson said of the American situation.

Wilson, who identifies as queer and non-binary, says he faced hurdles when she came out.

"I grew up very religious, but things are only getting better ... I'm pleased by all of the support, she said.

On behalf of city council, Coun. Teresa Durning said: "Respect is the highest form of love."

"Recognition is not just a cause, it's a necessity."

MP Mel Arnold said the flag-raising marks a celebration of "freedom, individuality, love, and acceptance."

He said it's also a recognition of the barriers and struggles the community has faced – and continues to overcome.

He said it's leaders' job to "build a world where nobody fears because of who they are or who they love."

MLA Harwinder Sandhu said when those who ask why any celebration of LGBT2QI+ is needed ... "that is the reason why we need this."

Sandhu said attacks on the community and opposition to sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education are "very concerning."

But, she said she is proud to have raised three "loving, accepting kids."

"We need to say loud and clear that everybody has the right to be who you are."

Pride events continue across the city throughout the week.