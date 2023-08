Photo: BCWS

Two wildfires burning east of Enderby are now both under control.

The Shuswap River fire near Hidden Lake was brought under control Sunday.

It has burned 21.9 hectares and is not expected to spread any further due to suppression efforts.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning on July 21.

Meanwhile, the smaller Trinity Creek fire south Ashton Creek was brought under control Monday.

It is one hectare in size.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.