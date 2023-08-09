Preliminary hearing process skipped in Spallumcheen murder case

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A North Okanagan man facing murder charges in a 2021 Spallumcheen shooting will go straight to trial.

Jevon Smith is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dakota Samoleski.

Samoleski's body was found on the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road on Sept. 20.

“The Crown is proceeding by direct indictment,” the BC Prosecution Service confirms.

Media counsel Dan McLaughlin says there will be no preliminary inquiry for Smith, “We will proceed to trial on Feb. 26, 2024.”

Smith has a history of violence with weapons and has had previous appeals on his prior convictions dismissed.