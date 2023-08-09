Jury to decide in murder case after Alisha Lemp's body was found in Vernon motel

Photo: Jon Manchester January 2020, Best Value Inn & Suites, Vernon.

A trial date has been set for a woman charged with second-degree murder at a Vernon motel in 2020.

Paige Howse, 29, is accused of killing Alisha Lemp, a Kelowna woman whose body was found at the Best Value Inn and Suites on Feb. 28, 2020.

Howse was arrested and charged in September 2021.

She was arrested in Surrey.

After violating bail conditions, she was returned to jail in January.

Jury selection for her trial is set for Oct. 16, and the trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 23, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.