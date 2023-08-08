Man arrested after alleged impaired boating collision on Okanagan Lake in Vernon

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP arrested a man over the long weekend after an alleged impaired boating collision on Okanagan Lake.

Police received a report of the collision about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A homeowner called police to report another boat had crashed into their boat, which was moored on the water in front of their home on the 7800 block of Tronson Road.

"The boat responsible for the collision was caught on an anchor chain and unable to move. Frontline officers attended the location, where they found a man operating a jet ski attempting to free the stuck boat from the chain," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Police believe the man operating the jet ski had also been operating the suspect boat.

"While speaking to the man on shore, investigators observed signs of alcohol intoxication and demanded a sample of breath from him, which he refused," says Terleski.

The man was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment, where he was later released, pending potential criminal charges.

Three other people were in the boat at the time of the collision, but no injuries were reported.

"Alcohol and boating don't mix," says Terleski.

"We want to remind everyone that operating any vessel, including personal watercraft, under the influence of alcohol can result in impaired driving charges, or worse, serious injuries or fatalities."

The vessel operator, a 21-year old Regina man, is expected to appear in court at a later date.