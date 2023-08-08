New fire on North Westside, north of Killiney Beach

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says it has an initial attack crew on scene at a new fire burning near Bouleau Creek on the North Westside of Okanagan Lake.

Fire information officer Taylor Shantz says BCWS has five personnel on the ground, and they will be backed by helicopter air support as needed.

The fire continues to be estimated at 0.05 of a hectare in size.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

A new fire is reported above the Westside of Okanagan Lake, in the area burned by 2021's massive White Rock Lake wildfire.

The small fire, discovered today, is burning near Bouleau Creek, north of Sugarloaf Mountain and Killiney Beach.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists it as 0.05 of a hectare in size and burning out of control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We'll have more information from the wildfire service as it becomes available.