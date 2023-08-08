Stolen generator delays search for missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Contributed Similar to stolen generator.

An overnight theft of a generator has put a search on Kalamalka Lake on hold for now.

Search duo Gene and Sandy Ralston are up from the United States, lending their expertise to the Buruca family, who are trying to locate Eli Buruca, who went missing during a storm while kayaking July 24.

“This is beyond horrible,” says Louise Alexander, who has befriended the Buruca family and taken them into her home while they are in Coldstream.

“The sooner we can get more eyes looking for this generator, the better chance we have of someone seeing it,” she says.

The search boat was docked at Kekuli Bay overnight, and without the generator the sonar equipment can't be used.

A replacement generator is going to cost well over $3,000 and will delay the search.

The stolen generator is a Honda EU3000iS. Alexander says it is heavy and would have taken two people to lift.

Alexander is disgusted.

"This is awful that people would do such a thing. The Ralstons are here helping out a family, and then this happens to them."

RCMP have been contacted and a file number will be created.