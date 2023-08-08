Three new wildfires lightning sparked near Keefer Lake, one now under control

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.
The BC Wildfire Service says one of a trio of new fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park is now under control.
The Bison Lake fire has grown to 0.04 of a hectare, but is under control, BCWS says.
Meanwhile, the nearby Keefer Lake and Home Creek fires continue to burn out of control.
ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.
A trio of new fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park and south of Cherryville are believed to have been sparked by lightning.
The three fires were all discovered Monday afternoon/evening.
The BC Wildfire Service website lists the largest of the three at two hectares in size, west of Keefer Lake.
The Home Creek fire is spot sized at 0.009 of a hectare, as is the Bison Lake fire.
All three are currently burning out of control.