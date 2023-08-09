Last of 3 fires near Keefer Lake now under control

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 5:55 a.m.

Only one of three fires discovered Monday east of Graystokes Provincial Park remains on the BC Wildfire Service Map.

The Keefer Lake fire was deemed under control as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The lightning-caused fire is two hectares in size and located west of the lake.

The smaller Home Creek fire was removed from the BCWS map overnight, indicating it has been extinguished, while the Bison Lake fire was removed Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Two of three fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park are now considered held.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the two-hectare Keefer Lake fire and Home Creek spot fire are both held.

That means they are not expected to spread under current conditions.

Meanwhile, the nearby Bison Lake fire has now been removed from the BC Wildfire Service map, indicating it has been extinguished.

All three fires were lightning caused Monday afternoon/evening.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says one of a trio of new fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park is now under control.

The Bison Lake fire has grown to 0.04 of a hectare, but is under control, BCWS says.

Meanwhile, the nearby Keefer Lake and Home Creek fires continue to burn out of control.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A trio of new fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park and south of Cherryville are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The three fires were all discovered Monday afternoon/evening.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists the largest of the three at two hectares in size, west of Keefer Lake.

The Home Creek fire is spot sized at 0.009 of a hectare, as is the Bison Lake fire.

All three are currently burning out of control.