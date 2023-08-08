2 of 3 fires near Keefer Lake now held, third extinguished

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Two of three fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park are now considered held.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the two-hectare Keefer Lake fire and Home Creek spot fire are both held.

That means they are not expected to spread under current conditions.

Meanwhile, the nearby Bison Lake fire has now been removed from the BC Wildfire Service map, indicating it has been extinguished.

All three fires were lightning caused Monday afternoon/evening.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says one of a trio of new fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park is now under control.

The Bison Lake fire has grown to 0.04 of a hectare, but is under control, BCWS says.

Meanwhile, the nearby Keefer Lake and Home Creek fires continue to burn out of control.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A trio of new fires east of Graystokes Provincial Park and south of Cherryville are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The three fires were all discovered Monday afternoon/evening.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists the largest of the three at two hectares in size, west of Keefer Lake.

The Home Creek fire is spot sized at 0.009 of a hectare, as is the Bison Lake fire.

All three are currently burning out of control.