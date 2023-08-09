GoFundMe campaign for Vernon couple after motorcycle-deer collision

Photo: GoFundMe

A couple who've "always been there for everyone else" now needs a helping hand from the community they usually serve.

Clary Lausnes is the founder of Vernon's All Are Family Outreach Society.

Clary and her husband Bernie were in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, and friend and co-worker Julie Catherine Vigna has set up a GoFundMe to help the injured couple.

“A deer ran out and hit Clary, who was on the back of the seat, and she went flying. They both went by ambulance to the hospital and are back home now,” says Vigna.

The crash happened on Highway 6, near Rawlings Lake Road, east of Lumby.

“Unfortunately, neither of them will be going anywhere or doing anything for some time. Bernie is unable to work for a bit, and they have already been having difficulty paying their bills, especially now, after this.”

Vigna says Clary has devoted her life to helping the community’s most vulnerable. She adds that now is the time to step up for the couple.

“She and Bernie have always been there for everyone else, and now they need our help to get through this most difficult time where they have no income coming in, and have already received a final notice for their Hydro. The situation is desperate.”

Vigna says Clary "has a lot of road rash" and weeping wounds as she suffered the worst of the impact.

All Are Family Outreach helps the vulnerable across the region, from those living rough in the bush or city, living in RVs, tents, or vehicles, those facing homelessness, abuse, and addiction.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $2,925 towards a goal of $5,000.