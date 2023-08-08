Barbie sells out night after night as Starlight Drive-In extends film's run

Photo: Starlight Drive-In

The colour pink might just be taking over in the North Okanagan.

The Barbie movie sold out for its 10th showing in a row on Sunday night at the Starlight Drive-In theatre in Enderby.

Owner operator Brian Smith says it’s the movie to see for 2023.

“It's been tons of fun and doesn't seem to be abating thus far,” says Smith. “We have just extended Barbie through to the 16th of August.”

Staff have painted things around the drive-in pink, including the Starlight sign.

The Okanagan seems to be following the global trend of dressing in pink to see the movie.

Smith said he’s noticed patrons wearing Barbie’s favourite colour, and staff are welcome to wear pink if they’d like.

The movie has been out for just over three weeks and has already reached $1 billion in global sales.

Just 53 movies in modern box office history have made more than the billion-dollar mark, not accounting for inflation.

Barbie is now the biggest film ever to be directed by a woman.

To see what's got the colour pink sweeping through both the North Okanagan and the world, visit starlightdrivein.ca for Barbie showtimes.