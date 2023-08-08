Pride week kicks off for all ages, kids share what pride means to them

Chelsey Mutter

The second annual pride week kicked off in Vernon, Monday with an all ages party at Kin beach.

Vernon Pride Society president Abbie Wilson said hundreds of people stopped by the party throughout the day.

Wanting to be a part of the fun, a group of kids asked if they could share their thoughts with Castanet. When asked what pride meant to them, most of the kids said having fun with their families.

“It’s fun and I wanted to share that fun with other and unique people,” explained Caity Mackay.

“Everyone’s alike, if they like the same gender or not, they can still come and have fun,” said Logan Bilinski.

Wilson said seeing the group of kids wanting to talk about pride was incredible.

“It feels so healing, as a kid I didn’t have a lot of the words and terminology to describe things and to see a new generation be able to talk about this stuff freely and safely and openly is just so beautiful,” said Wilson.

Chandler Marsh organized the beach party and is a member of Vernon Prides board. He says there’s many more fun events to come this week.

When asked what pride meant to him, Marsh said it was all about being free to be yourself.

“Just being exactly who you want to be, who you are, who you feel you are deep down, just letting that out.

“Live your life how you want to live your life and be proud of who you are as a person because as a person everyone is different and everyone is unique. No one is better than another person, so be who you are,” said Marsh.

With events happening throughout the week, pride is just getting started in Vernon.

“I hope a lot of people will come out and realize that you don’t have to be queer or trans to come out to pride events,” said Wilson. “It’s just all about creating (a) community that's more accepting and loving and just celebrating together.”

The kids agreed that pride was about celebrating and having fun together.

"Yes, yes. (Vernon is) very accepting," said Bilinski.

For a full breakdown of events taking place throughout the city this week, visit VernonPride.ca.