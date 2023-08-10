New leaders announced at Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

Photo: Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

Cold weather might be months away, but Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is preparing for winter already.

The club has announced Wendy Shannon as its new general manager. Shannon moved to Vernon six years ago and started working at the club lodge in 2019.

She came here from Vancouver with her husband and two children. The club says she's well suited to the role with her background as a military medic and excellent leadership talent, organizational skills, and composure.

“The sense of community, rich history, and amazing people are the reasons I love SLNC, and I am incredibly grateful to be part of the club’s future,” says Shannon.

Her goals include reducing physical and economic barriers so all people can access the club, and partnering with club members to strengthen its role in the community.

“The board of directors wholeheartedly believes Wendy is the best choice for GM as SLNC moves forward. We feel very good about this decision. We are confident in the club’s future with Wendy leading the way,” said chair Cyndy Flores.

In addition to a new GM, the club has appointed Darren Derochie as its elite cross country head coach.

Derochie is an Olympic athlete, longtime SLNC Member, and elite cross country coach with over 20 years of experience.

“I want all our participants to reach their full potential. I find joy in watching skiers improve and have fun on skis no matter their individual ski goals” says Derochie.

He’s coached athletes to provincial, national, and world junior teams, but says his greatest accomplishment is the personal impact he has had on athletes' lives.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club says Derochie’s experience and dedication will add “great perspective” to the coaching staff.

“Darren clearly stood out as the strongest candidate for our XC head coach. His background as an elite athlete which takes dedication, technical expertise, and heart, made the decision very easy to bring Darren into the SLNC family,” said Flores.