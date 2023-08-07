Sonar search starting for missing kayaker two weeks after he's presumed to have drowned

Chelsey Mutter

Two weeks have passed since Eli Buruca went missing on Kal Lake, and now his family says they're down to their last hope.

Retired couple Gene and Sandy Ralston are from Idaho and arrived at Kekuli Bay Sunday morning to help search for Buruca.

Buruca's sister, Nidia Buruca-Majano, says her family is relieved and grateful that the Ralstons have arrived to search for her missing brother.

"They're just getting set up. They arrived maybe an hour or so, two hours ago, and they're ready to start a search campaign today," said Buruca-Majano.

"So we're very hopeful, and we're extremely grateful that they're here, and we think this is our last hope, I would say."

The Ralstons have experience finding drowning victims and have helped over 60 families find closure by recovering their loved ones.

They use a side-scan sonar, a device where one part of the sonar drags a few feet above the lake bottom while projecting an aerial view on a computer in real-time.

The pair worked as environmental consultants and spent their careers on the water, using specialized equipment. They started sharing their equipment and expertise with Idaho Mountain Search as volunteers. Now, the duo has their own search and recovery team.

Buruca-Majano says more family is coming into town from Vancouver this week and says she will be here until her brother is found.

She says the two weeks spent looking for him have been exhausting, and they hope to find him and some closure through the search.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family. Funds will be going towards getting Eli Buruca’s body to El Salvador to be buried along with his brother.